China’s powerful dynasties were all but impregnable to outside influence for more than four millennia. But in the 19th century an inward-looking Chinese empire became master of its own destruction when the regime failed to reform and modernise.

The imperial system collapsed at the start of the 20th century and the Forbidden City, which had been home to emperors since 1420 and housed the world’s greatest collection of art treasures, was turned over to the public and transformed into the Palace Museum.

How the death of the Qing empire gave birth to the Palace Museum

China was ruled for 4,000 years by imperial dynasties. Each successive leader contributed his, or her, unique stamp on the country’s rich and complex cultural heritage. During the last two millennia, emperors strove to outdo their predecessors by amassing more art, libraries, relics and treasures. Tragically, these priceless collections were not exempt from the ravages of time, nature, war and looting.



From ancient Bronze Age oracle bones to works of art from the early 20th century, China’s emperors and rulers used art to project their legitimacy, wealth and power throughout their dominion.

The collections included paintings and calligraphy from the seventh century, along with porcelain from the Yuan and Song dynasties. They also contained silver and gold ornaments, bamboo craft pieces, wood, ivory, gold and bronze religious statues, rich textiles, furniture, architecture, books and documents.









The last imperial dynasty

The Qing dynasty was founded in 1636 by a Manchurian clan named Jurchen Aisin Gioro. They established power in 1644 by capturing the Ming capital in Beijing, but it took them several decades to subjugate the entire Chinese territory.



Rigid rulers and enthusiastic patrons of art

The Qing dynasty ruled over the Han ethnic majority with an iron fist. They enacted harsh laws and regulations and isolated themselves from the general population. Han men were forced to adopt the Jurchen hairstyle, which meant shaving the front of the head and braiding the remaining hair into a pigtail, or queue. The queue signified Han submission to the Manchu and helped readily identify anyone refusing to accept Qing dominance. By chance, the queue was also an expedient way to clasp a prisoner facing execution.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the majority Han population continued to regard the Qing dynasty as a foreign monarchy.



Once the Manchu rulers established their hegemony over Chinese cultural traditions, their next step was to seal their legitimacy as Confucian-style rulers. Servants from the Ming dynasty counselled the new Manchurian leaders on the appreciation and assimilation of Chinese aesthetics and art. Orders to supply the court with luxurious products were discharged to workshops throughout China. It took just 40 years to establish 27 workshops in the Forbidden City.











Decline

Economic recession struck, partially driven by the new trend of trading in silver which would eventually lead to the Canton system. A sense of complacency and shortage of funds resulted in the Qing rulers failing to modernise their armies and check the internal corruption of administration officials. Sporadic revolts broke out from the mid-18th century, setting the scene for a series of calamities in the 19th century, culminating in the collapse of the Chinese empire in the early 20th century.



The early Qing dynasty witnessed a prolonged period of prosperity and internal stability, which led to the Chinese population exploding from 100 million to almost 450 million people by the end of the Qing era. Overpopulation, combined with taxes and government revenues fixed at low rates, contributed to the empire’s fiscal decline and the loosening of imperial control. Corruption set in, rebellions broke out, and an inward-looking ruling class failed to recognise there was a fast changing world order.

Nineteenth-century European and American markets had an insatiable appetite for Chinese goods and the resulting trade imbalance led the British East India Company to flood China with opium. The Qing government banned the sale of the drug and attempted to limit the exploits of British merchants in Chinese territory. The British responded aggressively, trying to pressure and intimidate China, policies which led directly to the first Opium War.

The modern, well-trained and battle-hardened British crushed the numerically superior, but poorly supplied, Qing troops, forcing their surrender at the Treaty of Nanking, 1842. It was an unprecedented military humiliation for China, compounded by Britain forcing Beijing to cede Hong Kong in perpetuity, pay millions in compensation rights and war reparations, grant the right to trade at five treaty ports and consent to the opium trade. For the first time in thousands of years, China looked vulnerable to the ambitions of foreign powers while the ruling dynasty was now perceived as weak in the eyes of the Chinese population.

Wars and rebellions

The second half of the 19th century was a litany of disastrous events for the Qing Dynasty. Following the opium wars, European powers, along with Japan, took advantage of China’s military weakness and internal civil unrest by provoking wars resulting in “unequal treaties” imposed on China.

1850-1864: The Taiping Rebellion

Anti-Manchu sentiment kicked off amid widespread social unrest and worsening famine. Rebels were eventually defeated by the Qing imperial army, assisted by British and French troops. More than 20 million people die in what has been called the bloodiest civil war of all time.

1850-1880

Numerous Muslim rebellions flared up in different regions over a number of years. All were put down by Qing forces.

1851-1868: Nian Rebellion

The Nian Rebellion spread in the central and northern territories at a high cost to the civilian population. Around 100,000 people died in battles and from collateral damage such as disease and starvation.

1856-1860: The Arrow War

This was also known as the Second Opium War, or the Anglo-French Expedition to China. A coalition of Britain and the French Empire waged war on the Qing dynasty to reinforce the western powers’ right to trade inside Chinese territory.

1858: Treaty of Aigun

While China was preoccupied fighting the Arrow War, Russia invaded the Amur River region, annexing it to Siberia. Two years later, the Convention of Peking cedes more land to Russia, which partly results in the city of Vladivostok being founded.

1860

British and French troops reached Beijing and ransacked the Summer Palace.

1883-1887

France attacked China and, in one of a series of hostilities, defeated the imperial southern fleet in one hour. The Sino-French War led to the French eventually annexing the provinces of Tonkin and assuming control over Indochina.

1894-95

The first Sino-Japanese War ignited, finishing with another Qing defeat and humiliation as China cedes Formosa (Taiwan) and some islands to the Japanese empire.

1900: Boxer Rebellion

An uprising in northern China against the spread of Western and Japanese influence. An eight-nation alliance of Austria-Hungary, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Russia, Britain and the United States fought against the Boxers, who were backed by the Qing Empress Dowager Cixi. The allied victory piled further humiliation onto China, with forts protecting Beijing ordered to be destroyed and permission given for foreign legations to station troops in Beijing. China was prohibited from importing arms for two years and agreed to pay millions in reparations.

Xinghai Revolution

The accumulation of chastening defeats spurred strong anti-Qing sentiment among the population. The imperial government tried to carry out reforms which were seen as insincere and poorly implemented. It was too little, too late, to save the ailing dynasty.

In 1905, Doctor Sun Yat-sen, exiled to Japan, founded the "Tongmenghui", a revolutionary Chinese alliance that brought together many anti-imperial organisations and groups. A series of revolts gradually spread throughout the Chinese territory. The authorities were able to quell these uprisings but the Qing dynasty continued to be undermined while the rebels grew ever more popular.

Emperor Guangxu died on November 14, 1908. Empress Dowager Cixi died the next day. Guangxu's two-year-old nephew, Puyi, was named his successor, leaving his father, Prince Chun, the regent of a collapsing empire.

On October 10, 1911, three years after the death of the Dowager, the Xinhai Revolution, also known as the “1911 Revolution”, broke out against the Manchu rulers. Spreading from province to province, the revolution fell the Qing monarchy in just four months. After thousands of years of absolute power, the final dynasty capitulated, barely able to offer any resistance.

The government of the new republic confined the five-year-old heir, Puyi, his family and a large retinue of eunuchs to live under virtual house arrest.



