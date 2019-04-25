Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
United States under Trump is veering away from China’s belt and road
- Beijing’s global infrastructure drive will be in the spotlight this week when dozens of heads of state converge for the second Belt and Road Forum
- In the last of our four-part series, Nectar Gan and Robert Delaney look at the shift in the United States’ stance on China’s mega initiative
Bangladesh Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Shahriar Alam. Photo: Twitter
Bangladesh eyes alternatives to China’s belt and road loans as it seeks to fund future development
- Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Shahriar Alam said the country ‘has gained the economic power’ to service its loans from Beijing
- But he added that Dhaka was now looking at other financing models, such as public-private partnerships, to spur further growth
