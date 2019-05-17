The Huawei logo at Viva Tech in Paris on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
China’s Huawei vows to challenge blacklisting by US, warning that decision ‘will do significant harm’ to American companies
- Telecoms giant says move by US Commerce Department will ‘affect tens of thousands of American jobs’
- Blacklist order will go into effect on Friday, according to US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross
Huawei’s stockpiling of US components shows that the company has prepared for restrictions from Washington and could effectively meet its needs up for a year. Photo: Reuters
Huawei’s day of reckoning arrives – but it has been preparing for almost a year
- US Commerce Department added Huawei and 70 affiliates to its Entity List, saying the company was engaged in activities ‘contrary to US national security’
- Of Huawei’s hundreds of global suppliers, it considers 92 as core suppliers, including 33 from the US
