US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies before the House Committee on Financial Services on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Next round of US tariffs on China at least a month away, says US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
- Trump has threatened to slap tariffs of up to 25 per cent on an additional list of Chinese imports worth US$300 billion
- No decision expected for ‘another 30 to 45 days’ as US studies impact on consumers
British and Japanese mobile phone companies said they are putting on hold plans to sell new devices from Huawei. Photo: Bloomberg
UK, Japan mobile operators pause Huawei phone launches
- Britain’s EE and Vodafone and Japan’s KDDI and Y! Mobile said they are pausing the launch of Huawei smartphones
- British mobile chip designer Arm said separately it was complying with the US rules, after the BBC reported it was suspending business with Huawei
