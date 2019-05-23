Channels

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies before the House Committee on Financial Services on Wednesday. Photo: AP
China

Next round of US tariffs on China at least a month away, says US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

  • Trump has threatened to slap tariffs of up to 25 per cent on an additional list of Chinese imports worth US$300 billion
  • No decision expected for ‘another 30 to 45 days’ as US studies impact on consumers
Topic |   US-China trade war
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:11am, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 3:44am, 23 May, 2019

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies before the House Committee on Financial Services on Wednesday. Photo: AP
British and Japanese mobile phone companies said they are putting on hold plans to sell new devices from Huawei. Photo: Bloomberg
East Asia

UK, Japan mobile operators pause Huawei phone launches

  • Britain’s EE and Vodafone and Japan’s KDDI and Y! Mobile said they are pausing the launch of Huawei smartphones
  • British mobile chip designer Arm said separately it was complying with the US rules, after the BBC reported it was suspending business with Huawei
Topic |   Huawei
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 6:57pm, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 2:38am, 23 May, 2019

British and Japanese mobile phone companies said they are putting on hold plans to sell new devices from Huawei. Photo: Bloomberg
