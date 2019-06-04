Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at a news conference in Berlin on Friday. Photo: AP
China

Mike Pompeo blasts China on anniversary of Tiananmen Square crackdown

  • US secretary of state says American hopes for ‘more open, tolerant society’ in China ‘have been dashed’
Topic |   POLITICO
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Published: 1:11am, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:11am, 4 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at a news conference in Berlin on Friday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Outside the Chinese embassy in Washington, more than 100 people gathered to commemorate the Tiananmen Square crackdown of June 4, 1989. Photo: Nectar Gan
Politics

Washington Tiananmen vigil attracts first-timers for 30th anniversary

  • Biggest turnout in years for candlelight commemoration outside Chinese embassy
  • For many, it is the first time they have spoken of the events of June 4, 1989
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
Nectar Gan

Nectar Gan  

Published: 6:00pm, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:31pm, 3 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Outside the Chinese embassy in Washington, more than 100 people gathered to commemorate the Tiananmen Square crackdown of June 4, 1989. Photo: Nectar Gan
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.