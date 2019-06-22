US Senator Marco Rubio, Republican of Florida, says that MSCI’s inclusion of China’s A-shares “places investors and pensioners in the US and around the world at risk”. Photo: Reuters
US senator expands Washington’s press against Beijing by questioning MSCI’s use of Chinese stocks in indexes
- Marco Rubio says he builds on Trump administration’s efforts ‘confronting the Chinese government and Communist Party’s predatory economic behaviour’
- Rubio also seeks the delisting of foreign companies trading on US stock exchanges if they fail to comply with US regulations
Topic | MSCI
US Senator Marco Rubio, Republican of Florida, says that MSCI’s inclusion of China’s A-shares “places investors and pensioners in the US and around the world at risk”. Photo: Reuters