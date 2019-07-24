FBI Director Christopher Wray testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AP
FBI has 1,000 probes into Chinese intellectual property theft, director Christopher Wray says, calling China the most severe counter-intelligence threat to US
- Arrests of people involved in Chinese operations to steal US corporate secrets have risen sharply in recent years
- Washington says problem is exacerbated by ‘Thousand Talents’ programme, which rewards Chinese professionals overseas who bring technology back to China
Topic | United States
FBI Director Christopher Wray testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Xudong Yao. Photo: FBI via AP
US charges Chinese software engineer Xudong Yao with stealing trade secrets from former American employer
- The suspect, also known as William Yao, is considered a fugitive and is believed to be back in China, US prosecutors say
- Yao, who faces nine counts of theft of electronic files, worked for a locomotive manufacturer in Illinois
Topic | Espionage
Xudong Yao. Photo: FBI via AP