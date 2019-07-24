Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AP
China

FBI has 1,000 probes into Chinese intellectual property theft, director Christopher Wray says, calling China the most severe counter-intelligence threat to US

  • Arrests of people involved in Chinese operations to steal US corporate secrets have risen sharply in recent years
  • Washington says problem is exacerbated by ‘Thousand Talents’ programme, which rewards Chinese professionals overseas who bring technology back to China
Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:35am, 24 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:12am, 24 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Xudong Yao. Photo: FBI via AP
China

US charges Chinese software engineer Xudong Yao with stealing trade secrets from former American employer

  • The suspect, also known as William Yao, is considered a fugitive and is believed to be back in China, US prosecutors say
  • Yao, who faces nine counts of theft of electronic files, worked for a locomotive manufacturer in Illinois
Topic |   Espionage
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Published: 4:33am, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:26am, 12 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Xudong Yao. Photo: FBI via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.