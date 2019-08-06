A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Photo: Reuters
US stocks nosedive as yuan falls to 11-year low, stoking fears of escalating trade war with China
- S&P 500 tumbles 2 per cent while Dow slides more than 600 points
- Wall Street is coming off of its worst week of the year after Trump threatened more tariffs on Chinese goods after latest round of trade talks
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (second right) met with US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Shanghai last week. Photo: Reuters
China’s ‘weaponised’ yuan, report of suspended US farm purchases create grim outlook for trade talks
- Beijing allowed the yuan to weaken beyond the political significant exchange rate of 7 to the US dollar on Monday morning
- China has also reportedly cancelled orders for US farm products in response to Donald Trump’s threat of increased tariffs on Chinese goods
