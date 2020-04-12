A Barcelona avenue is empty except for a cleaning worker during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: DPA
China

The story of a coronavirus survivor during the worst days in Spain

  • This article is part of a series exploring the experiences of Covid-19 survivors from around the world
  • In Barcelona, a city council consultant thanks public health for healing her
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Ana Salvá
Ana Salvá

Updated: 6:04pm, 12 Apr, 2020

A Barcelona avenue is empty except for a cleaning worker during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE