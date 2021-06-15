Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou is pictured in March. Photo: Reuters
Meng Wanzhou is ‘contractually bound’ to try to keep HSBC evidence secret in extradition case, lawyers say
- The Huawei executive’s lawyers say bank documents should be withheld from public view to encourage HSBC to take part in the Canadian court proceedings
- But lawyers for the Canadian government and a media consortium say that a proposed publication ban would breach Canada’s open-court principles
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou is pictured in March. Photo: Reuters