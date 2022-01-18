Former gymnast Sui Lu teaches a class in Shanghai as part of a youth fitness drive. Photo: AFP
China’s champion athletes help schools promote fitness, not endless study
- Former athletes are being recruited to help teach sports classes as schools reduce the emphasis on academic work
- Campaign to prioritise children’s health is aimed at capitalising on Beijing Winter Olympics, amid concerns over obesity, nearsightedness and stress
