US President Donald Trump said he is willing to slap extra tariffs on US$500 billion in Chinese products imported to the United States.

“I’m ready to go to 500,” Trump told CNBC’s Joe Kernen, suggesting that every Chinese product would be subject to the duties.

Washington imposed tariffs on US$34 billion of Chinese products on July 6 and last week threatened to slap 10 per cent duties on another US$200 billion worth of the goods.

“I’m not doing this for politics, I’m doing this to do the right thing for our country,” Trump said. “We have been ripped off by China for a long time.”

“I don’t want them to be scared. I want them to do well,” he said. “I really like President Xi a lot, but it was very unfair.”

The Chinese currency fell 0.5 per cent against the US dollar in offshore markets to 6.8130 per dollar after Trump’s comments.

The yuan had already slumped 6.7 per cent against the dollar since April, making it the biggest loser among Asia’s 12 currency pairs during the period.