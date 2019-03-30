Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A raft of commercial deals between Beijing and Paris reflects China’s effort to build trust with France, Mathieu Duchatel writes. Photo: EPA-EFE
Mathieu Duchatel
Opinion

Opinion

Mathieu Duchatel

Europe-China political unity still far off despite Xi Jinping’s nimble diplomacy on tour

  • Mathieu Duchatel writes that Chinese diplomacy worked in Rome with a divided Italy and in Paris with a Franco-German-EU coalition, but the problem of a lack of a political engine for Europe-China cooperation remained unsolved
Mathieu Duchatel

Mathieu Duchatel  

Published: 9:45pm, 30 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:57pm, 30 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

A raft of commercial deals between Beijing and Paris reflects China’s effort to build trust with France, Mathieu Duchatel writes. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
From left, European Commission leader Jean-Claude Juncker, Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel gather for talks at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

Unity, reality and reciprocity: Europe brings down the barriers for Xi Jinping in Paris

  • European leaders strike united stand but also try to find common ground with Chinese president as the trading partners grapple with slowing growth
Topic |   China-EU relations
SCMP

Shi Jiangtao  

Keegan Elmer  

Kinling Lo  

Published: 10:00pm, 28 Mar, 2019

Updated: 5:17am, 29 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

From left, European Commission leader Jean-Claude Juncker, Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel gather for talks at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.