Liu He waves to members of the media while arriving at the office of the US Trade Representative in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s Vice-Premier Liu He, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer start ‘endgame’ round of trade talks in Washington
- The talks follow two days of negotiations last week when Liu hosted US officials in Beijing
- Sticking points are said to include an enforcement mechanism that can hold China responsible for reforms it agrees to, as well as the removal of US tariffs
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
US-China trade war will not reduce trade deficit, IMF finds, in rebuke of Donald Trump’s tariff policies
- International Monetary Fund report says countries looking to reset trade imbalances should address issues in their own economies instead of implementing tariffs
- Dense academic text does not directly refer to the US president, but appears to be a subtle rebuke to his views on trade
Topic | China economy
