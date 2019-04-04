Channels

Liu He waves to members of the media while arriving at the office of the US Trade Representative in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

China’s Vice-Premier Liu He, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer start ‘endgame’ round of trade talks in Washington

  • The talks follow two days of negotiations last week when Liu hosted US officials in Beijing
  • Sticking points are said to include an enforcement mechanism that can hold China responsible for reforms it agrees to, as well as the removal of US tariffs
Topic |   US-China trade war
Wendy Wu  

Nectar Gan  

Published: 2:38am, 4 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:40am, 4 Apr, 2019

Liu He waves to members of the media while arriving at the office of the US Trade Representative in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
China Economy

US-China trade war will not reduce trade deficit, IMF finds, in rebuke of Donald Trump’s tariff policies

  • International Monetary Fund report says countries looking to reset trade imbalances should address issues in their own economies instead of implementing tariffs
  • Dense academic text does not directly refer to the US president, but appears to be a subtle rebuke to his views on trade
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 10:15pm, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:19pm, 3 Apr, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
