Charles Lee’s business card lists him as CEO of numerous companies using the “United Nations” name. Photo: Handout
Who is Charles Lee? Businessman linked to woman who breached Mar-a-Lago security has a chequered, mysterious past
- Lee, who has used multiple identities and faced accusations of business fraud, advertised an event that Zhang Yujing said she was at Trump’s resort to attend
- US Securities and Exchange Commission filings show that Lee had a business partnership with a Chinese lawmaker
Topic | Chinese overseas
Charles Lee’s business card lists him as CEO of numerous companies using the “United Nations” name. Photo: Handout
A photo from the defunct website for Charles Lee’s United Nations Chinese Friendship Association showing what it said was Lee with US President Donald Trump.
Chinese firm offering to sell access to Donald Trump comes into spotlight after arrest in Mar-a-Lago breach
- The United Nations Chinese Friendship Association, founded by Charles Lee, told clients it could arrange meetings and photo opportunities with politicians
- A Chinese woman, later arrested, said she was at Mar-a-Lago to attend a ‘United Nations Friendship’ event and had been invited by a man named Charles
Topic | US Politics
A photo from the defunct website for Charles Lee’s United Nations Chinese Friendship Association showing what it said was Lee with US President Donald Trump.