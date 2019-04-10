Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Charles Lee’s business card lists him as CEO of numerous companies using the “United Nations” name. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

Who is Charles Lee? Businessman linked to woman who breached Mar-a-Lago security has a chequered, mysterious past

  • Lee, who has used multiple identities and faced accusations of business fraud, advertised an event that Zhang Yujing said she was at Trump’s resort to attend
  • US Securities and Exchange Commission filings show that Lee had a business partnership with a Chinese lawmaker
Topic |   Chinese overseas
SCMP

Owen Churchill  

Nectar Gan  

Published: 9:45pm, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:45pm, 10 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Charles Lee’s business card lists him as CEO of numerous companies using the “United Nations” name. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
A photo from the defunct website for Charles Lee’s United Nations Chinese Friendship Association showing what it said was Lee with US President Donald Trump.
Diplomacy

Chinese firm offering to sell access to Donald Trump comes into spotlight after arrest in Mar-a-Lago breach

  • The United Nations Chinese Friendship Association, founded by Charles Lee, told clients it could arrange meetings and photo opportunities with politicians
  • A Chinese woman, later arrested, said she was at Mar-a-Lago to attend a ‘United Nations Friendship’ event and had been invited by a man named Charles
Topic |   US Politics
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Published: 5:47am, 4 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:22pm, 4 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A photo from the defunct website for Charles Lee’s United Nations Chinese Friendship Association showing what it said was Lee with US President Donald Trump.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.