American defence official says the US and China are locked in an ideological battle. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

US and China in ideological battle for the future, defence official says

  • Cooperative steps with allies under consideration to counter expanded Chinese footprint in Asia and Europe
  • Competing interests among European countries make working strategies difficult, analysts say
Topic |   US-China relations
SCMP

Mark Magnier  

Nectar Gan  

Published: 12:37pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:37pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Swiss president Ueli Maurer will attend the second belt and road summit next week. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Switzerland to sign belt and road deal during President Ueli Maurer's China trip

  • Accord is to cement ties with major trading partner as other Western countries view Xi Jinping’s infrastructure and trade plan with scepticism
  • Switzerland sees the agreement as a way to support economic development, especially in central Asia
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:26pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:32pm, 16 Apr, 2019

