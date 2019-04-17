American defence official says the US and China are locked in an ideological battle. Photo: Reuters
US and China in ideological battle for the future, defence official says
- Cooperative steps with allies under consideration to counter expanded Chinese footprint in Asia and Europe
- Competing interests among European countries make working strategies difficult, analysts say
Topic | US-China relations
Swiss president Ueli Maurer will attend the second belt and road summit next week. Photo: AFP
Switzerland to sign belt and road deal during President Ueli Maurer's China trip
- Accord is to cement ties with major trading partner as other Western countries view Xi Jinping’s infrastructure and trade plan with scepticism
- Switzerland sees the agreement as a way to support economic development, especially in central Asia
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
