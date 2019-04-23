US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announces the end of sanction exemptions for the import of Iranian oil, starting May 1. Photo: Xinhua
China to be exposed to sanctions as US says it will end Iran oil import waivers on May 1
- The move represents the Trump administration’s latest move to starve Iran of its main source of revenue
- China is the world’s No 1 oil importer and a major buyer of Iranian oil
Topic | Iran
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announces the end of sanction exemptions for the import of Iranian oil, starting May 1. Photo: Xinhua
The US eventually aims to halt Iranian oil exports and thereby choke Tehran’s main source of revenue. File photo: Reuters
‘We’re going to zero’: US to end Iran oil waivers on May 2, opening up China to US sanctions
- The US granted eight oil sanctions waivers when it reimposed sanctions on Iran to give countries more time to find alternate energy sources
- US now wants to further ramp up pressure on Iran by strangling the revenue it gets from oil exports
Topic | Iran
The US eventually aims to halt Iranian oil exports and thereby choke Tehran’s main source of revenue. File photo: Reuters