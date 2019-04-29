US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said on Monday he hoped the next rounds of trade talks with China would either produce a deal or a recommendation to “move on”. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says he hopes the next trade talks will bring a deal or a decision to ‘move on’
- The treasury secretary tells Fox Business that talks, which resume Tuesday in Beijing, making progress, more work needed
- ‘There is a strong desire from both sides to see if we can wrap this up or move on,’ Mnuchin said.
Topic | US-China trade war
US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said on Monday he hoped the next rounds of trade talks with China would either produce a deal or a recommendation to “move on”. Photo: EPA-EFE
China and the United States have officially had nine round of talks to end the ongoing trade war, with the 10th set to take place in Beijing this week. Photo: AFP
Ahead of US-China trade talks, veteran negotiators warn that deals can often get lost in translation
- Former trade negotiators from Office of the US Trade Representative discuss ‘making up words’ to get a deal over the line and ‘haggling over individual words’
- Negotiators from the United States and China are believed to be closing in on a deal to bring an end to the US-China trade war
Topic | US-China trade war
China and the United States have officially had nine round of talks to end the ongoing trade war, with the 10th set to take place in Beijing this week. Photo: AFP