Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

FBI director Christopher Wray, speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington last Friday, at which he discussed threats to the US, including China’s “stealing innovation in any way it can”. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

FBI director Christopher Wray making his mark as a loud and insistent China hawk

  • Global Times, a Chinese Communist Party outlet, fires back after Wray says China tries to ‘steal its way up the economic ladder’
  • The remarks are only the latest in a long string of criticisms by Wray, a growing leader in US security community
Topic |   US-China relations
SCMP

Nectar Gan  

Owen Churchill  

Published: 2:25am, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 2:25am, 3 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

FBI director Christopher Wray, speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington last Friday, at which he discussed threats to the US, including China’s “stealing innovation in any way it can”. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.