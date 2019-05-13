Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (centre) was in Washington last week for trade talks. Photo: EPA-EFE
China to raise tariffs on US$60 billion of US goods from June 1
- Ministry of Finance says the move is a response to ‘unilateralism and trade protectionism’
- Duties will rise by ‘25, 20 and 10 per cent’ respectively, according to statement
Donald Trump recently accused China of trying to alter the terms of the deal between the two sides. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump warns China it will be ‘hurt very badly’ if it doesn’t reach a trade deal quickly
- US President’s latest flurry of tweets includes warning to Beijing not to retaliate after he raised tariffs on Chinese imports
- Trump dismisses concerns that American consumers will pay more, arguing businesses can buy from ‘non-tariffed countries’ instead
