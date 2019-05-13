Channels

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (centre) was in Washington last week for trade talks. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

China to raise tariffs on US$60 billion of US goods from June 1

  • Ministry of Finance says the move is a response to ‘unilateralism and trade protectionism’
  • Duties will rise by ‘25, 20 and 10 per cent’ respectively, according to statement
Topic |   US-China relations
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Published: 9:07pm, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 9:45pm, 13 May, 2019

Donald Trump recently accused China of trying to alter the terms of the deal between the two sides. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Donald Trump warns China it will be ‘hurt very badly’ if it doesn’t reach a trade deal quickly

  • US President’s latest flurry of tweets includes warning to Beijing not to retaliate after he raised tariffs on Chinese imports
  • Trump dismisses concerns that American consumers will pay more, arguing businesses can buy from ‘non-tariffed countries’ instead
Topic |   US-China trade war
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Published: 7:49pm, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 8:40pm, 13 May, 2019

