Fox Business anchor Trish Regan (left) and CGTN’s Liu Xin, face off in trade war debate on a smartphone in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
Watch Fox’s Trish Regan and CGTN’s Liu Xin trade blows in TV debate
- Battle of the anchors ends with polite and restrained on-air discussion
- Unprecedented American audience for Beijing’s stance on trade war and economy
Topic | US-China relations
Liu Xin, anchor of CGTN’s current affairs show The Point, will take on Fox Business host Trish Regan in a televised debate that will not be shown in China. Photo: Twitter
