Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Fox Business anchor Trish Regan (left) and CGTN’s Liu Xin, face off in trade war debate on a smartphone in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
Diplomacy

Watch Fox’s Trish Regan and CGTN’s Liu Xin trade blows in TV debate

  • Battle of the anchors ends with polite and restrained on-air discussion
  • Unprecedented American audience for Beijing’s stance on trade war and economy
Topic |   US-China relations
Nectar Gan

Nectar Gan  

Published: 11:01am, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 11:18am, 30 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Fox Business anchor Trish Regan (left) and CGTN’s Liu Xin, face off in trade war debate on a smartphone in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE
Liu Xin, anchor of CGTN’s current affairs show The Point, will take on Fox Business host Trish Regan in a televised debate that will not be shown in China. Photo: Twitter
Diplomacy

The trade war face-off between CGTN’s Liu Xin and Fox’s Trish Regan

  • Both women are well known in their own countries and regularly deliver opinions that support the administrations of their respective countries
  • Debate will focus on trade war, but two anchors could also clash on topics ranging from foreign policy to human rights
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Published: 5:00am, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 11:03am, 30 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Liu Xin, anchor of CGTN’s current affairs show The Point, will take on Fox Business host Trish Regan in a televised debate that will not be shown in China. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.