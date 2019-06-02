Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Reporters for CGTN America can no longer access the press galleries of the US Senate and House of Representatives. Photo: YouTube.com
Diplomacy

Chinese journalists with state broadcaster in US denied passes to cover Congress

  • Authorities deny CGTN America’s application for renewal of credentials that give reporters access to press galleries in Senate, House of Representatives
  • China Global Television Network employee says lack of credentials will ‘damage credibility’
Topic |   Diplomacy
SCMP

Robert Delaney  

Nectar Gan  

Published: 6:00am, 2 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:00am, 2 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Reporters for CGTN America can no longer access the press galleries of the US Senate and House of Representatives. Photo: YouTube.com
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.