Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

US universities brace for decline in Chinese students after Beijing warning

  • American academia becomes newest front in US-China friction
  • As tensions mount and distrust expands the two sides face off in new areas
Topic |   US-China relations
SCMP

Mark Magnier  

Daniel Bases  

Published: 9:45pm, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:45pm, 4 Jun, 2019

Photo: Xinhua
Illustration: Perry Tse
Diplomacy

Chinese studying in US become ‘political cannon fodder’ as visa process tightens amid feud

  • Some university students have been stuck in limbo as the waiting time for visas grows longer and the US government demands more information
  • New Chinese student enrolment at US colleges and universities declines as the political climate sours
Topic |   Chinese overseas
SCMP

Shen Lu  

Robert Delaney  

Published: 3:06am, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 5:42am, 24 May, 2019

Illustration: Perry Tse
