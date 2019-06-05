Channels

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered a speech at a public rally outside the Capitol Building on Tuesday to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown. Nectar Gan
Diplomacy

For Pelosi, it’s personal: US House Speaker meets Tiananmen survivors, blasts China’s ‘moral injustices’

  • Nancy Pelosi’s long-standing advocacy of human rights in China includes a commemorative trip to the square in 1991
  • The US must remember the protesters, she says, ‘because China still shamefully tries to hide the history of the atrocity it inflicted on its own people’
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
SCMP

Owen Churchill  

Nectar Gan  

Published: 6:24am, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:25am, 5 Jun, 2019

From left to right: Wayne Chan of the Hong Kong Independence Union, Baggio Leung of the Hong Kong National Front and Tony Chung of Student Localism at a June 4 forum on Sunday at the University of Hong Kong. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Hong Kong pro-independence activists question value of annual June 4 vigil to commemorate crackdown at Tiananmen Square

  • Activists tell forum it is better to learn from failure of pro-democracy campaign than to remember it every year
  • Student localism partly blamed for event’s declining turnout
Topic |   June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
Ng Kang-chung

Ng Kang-chung  

Published: 7:00am, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:29pm, 3 Jun, 2019

