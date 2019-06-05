US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered a speech at a public rally outside the Capitol Building on Tuesday to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown. Nectar Gan
For Pelosi, it’s personal: US House Speaker meets Tiananmen survivors, blasts China’s ‘moral injustices’
- Nancy Pelosi’s long-standing advocacy of human rights in China includes a commemorative trip to the square in 1991
- The US must remember the protesters, she says, ‘because China still shamefully tries to hide the history of the atrocity it inflicted on its own people’
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
From left to right: Wayne Chan of the Hong Kong Independence Union, Baggio Leung of the Hong Kong National Front and Tony Chung of Student Localism at a June 4 forum on Sunday at the University of Hong Kong. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong pro-independence activists question value of annual June 4 vigil to commemorate crackdown at Tiananmen Square
- Activists tell forum it is better to learn from failure of pro-democracy campaign than to remember it every year
- Student localism partly blamed for event’s declining turnout
Topic | June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
