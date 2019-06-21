Channels

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is said to have held up the imposition of sanctions on Chinese officials involved in internment of Uygurs in Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

US sanctions over Xinjiang internment camps are ‘ready to go’ except for Treasury hold-up, sources say

  • Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is said to delay action because of concerns it will disrupt trade negotiations
  • Even so, US VP Mike Pence might preview the sanctions next week, ahead of talks between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping
Topic |   Xinjiang
SCMP

Nectar Gan  

Owen Churchill  

Published: 12:28am, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:28am, 21 Jun, 2019

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is said to have held up the imposition of sanctions on Chinese officials involved in internment of Uygurs in Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump could discuss their trade impasse in a dinner meeting at G20. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping confirm G20 meeting and restarting of US-China trade war talks

  • Trump tweets that he and Xi will meet at the G20 summit, while Xi is quoted as saying he will meet Trump to ‘exchange opinions’ on Sino-US relations
  • Measured remarks from Beijing suggest efforts to protect Xi “from being seen as too eager to reach a truce”, says a former US trade official
Topic |   Donald Trump
SCMP

Nectar Gan  

Owen Churchill  

Published: 10:39pm, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:56pm, 20 Jun, 2019

President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump could discuss their trade impasse in a dinner meeting at G20. Photo: AFP
