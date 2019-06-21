US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is said to have held up the imposition of sanctions on Chinese officials involved in internment of Uygurs in Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
US sanctions over Xinjiang internment camps are ‘ready to go’ except for Treasury hold-up, sources say
- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is said to delay action because of concerns it will disrupt trade negotiations
- Even so, US VP Mike Pence might preview the sanctions next week, ahead of talks between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping
Topic | Xinjiang
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is said to have held up the imposition of sanctions on Chinese officials involved in internment of Uygurs in Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump could discuss their trade impasse in a dinner meeting at G20. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping confirm G20 meeting and restarting of US-China trade war talks
- Trump tweets that he and Xi will meet at the G20 summit, while Xi is quoted as saying he will meet Trump to ‘exchange opinions’ on Sino-US relations
- Measured remarks from Beijing suggest efforts to protect Xi “from being seen as too eager to reach a truce”, says a former US trade official
Topic | Donald Trump
President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump could discuss their trade impasse in a dinner meeting at G20. Photo: AFP