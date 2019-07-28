Huawei promotes a new phone at an event in Paris in 2014. Photo: Reuters
Huawei promotes a new phone at an event in Paris in 2014. Photo: Reuters
Illustration: Brian Wang
Turning around Huawei’s battered image: a tough job but someone ought to do it, crisis management experts say
- Amid its many travails, the company’s public relations approach has suffered from inconsistency and poor coordination, observers point out
- Many of the suggestions for the Chinese telecoms giant would require patience, humility and years of strategic nudging on multiple platforms
Topic | Huawei
Illustration: Brian Wang