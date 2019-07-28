Channels

Huawei promotes a new phone at an event in Paris in 2014. Photo: Reuters
Mathieu Duchatel
Mathieu Duchatel

While weighing 5G security risks, France predicts it can manage Huawei without banning it

  • Mathieu Duchâtel writes that the French government is creating a regulatory environment that helps reduce its vulnerability to foreign intelligence collection
Updated: 3:00pm, 28 Jul, 2019

Huawei promotes a new phone at an event in Paris in 2014. Photo: Reuters
Illustration: Brian Wang
Turning around Huawei’s battered image: a tough job but someone ought to do it, crisis management experts say

  • Amid its many travails, the company’s public relations approach has suffered from inconsistency and poor coordination, observers point out
  • Many of the suggestions for the Chinese telecoms giant would require patience, humility and years of strategic nudging on multiple platforms
Updated: 3:07pm, 19 Jul, 2019

Illustration: Brian Wang
