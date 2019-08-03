Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A US flag flies over a container ship unloading cargo from Asia at the Port of Long Beach, California, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Trade between US and China tumbles in first half of year, data shows, a victim of tariffs

  • China has fallen behind Mexico and Canada as the US’ leading trade partner
  • The US Commerce Department released its monthly statement on Friday
Topic |   Trade
Daniel Bases

Daniel Bases  

Updated: 3:08am, 3 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A US flag flies over a container ship unloading cargo from Asia at the Port of Long Beach, California, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Illustration: Brian Wang
Diplomacy

Donald Trump said his tariffs on Chinese imports would bring factory jobs back to the US, but that’s not happening

  • American companies are pulling out of Chinese plants, but they’re not returning the work to the US
  • An index tracking the level of manufacturing jobs brought back to the US decreased for the third year in a row in 2018 despite Trump’s trade measures
Topic |   US-China trade war
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent

Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent  

Updated: 12:03am, 2 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Brian Wang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.