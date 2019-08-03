A US flag flies over a container ship unloading cargo from Asia at the Port of Long Beach, California, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Trade between US and China tumbles in first half of year, data shows, a victim of tariffs
- China has fallen behind Mexico and Canada as the US’ leading trade partner
- The US Commerce Department released its monthly statement on Friday
Topic | Trade
A US flag flies over a container ship unloading cargo from Asia at the Port of Long Beach, California, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Illustration: Brian Wang
Donald Trump said his tariffs on Chinese imports would bring factory jobs back to the US, but that’s not happening
- American companies are pulling out of Chinese plants, but they’re not returning the work to the US
- An index tracking the level of manufacturing jobs brought back to the US decreased for the third year in a row in 2018 despite Trump’s trade measures
Topic | US-China trade war
Illustration: Brian Wang