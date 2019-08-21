Channels

British consulate trade officer Simon Cheng Man-kit has been ordered to serve 15 days of administrative detention on the mainland. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

China confirms detention of British consulate trade officer Simon Cheng Man-kit for 15 days

  • Foreign ministry says Simon Cheng held over violation of public security regulations
  • Comes a day after Britain said it was “extremely concerned” by reports that Cheng had been detained
Topic |   Diplomacy
SCMP

Catherine Wong  

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 5:12pm, 21 Aug, 2019

Simon Cheng was on a business trip in Shenzhen last time his girlfriend heard from him. Photo: Handout
Politics

British consulate worker in Hong Kong held in mainland China for 10 days, girlfriend says

  • Simon Cheng disappeared more than a week ago while returning from Shenzhen at the West Kowloon terminus of the cross-border railway, according to partner
  • British consulate ‘extremely concerned’ by reports of detention
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Su Xinqi

Su Xinqi  

Updated: 6:29am, 21 Aug, 2019

Simon Cheng was on a business trip in Shenzhen last time his girlfriend heard from him. Photo: Handout
