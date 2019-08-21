British consulate trade officer Simon Cheng Man-kit has been ordered to serve 15 days of administrative detention on the mainland. Photo: Handout
China confirms detention of British consulate trade officer Simon Cheng Man-kit for 15 days
- Foreign ministry says Simon Cheng held over violation of public security regulations
- Comes a day after Britain said it was “extremely concerned” by reports that Cheng had been detained
Simon Cheng was on a business trip in Shenzhen last time his girlfriend heard from him. Photo: Handout
