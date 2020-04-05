Health workers in protective gear outside an emergency entrance to a hospital in northern Spain. Photo: AFP
Spain’s health workers overburdened and undersupplied in coronavirus fight
- More than 15,000 workers infected as hospitals struggle with a lack of test kits and protective gear
- Chronic shortages are forcing emergency teams to ration equipment and come up with their own makeshift solutions
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
