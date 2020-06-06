Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are both facing a rising tide of nationalism at home. Photo: AP
China, India must not allow nationalist fervour to inflame border conflict, observers say
- Some officials in New Delhi think they can take advantage of the tensions between Beijing and Washington, Chinese academic says
- China’s growing naval presence in the Indian Ocean has pushed Delhi to strengthen its ties with the US, Indian expert says
Topic | China-India relations
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are both facing a rising tide of nationalism at home. Photo: AP