The Guangzhou Intermediate People’s Court identified the defendant only as an Australian citizen. Photo: 163.com
China /  Diplomacy

Australian drug smuggler sentenced to death in China

  • Defendant has been in custody since 2013 after being caught trying to carry more than 7.5kg of methamphetamine out of the country, newspaper report says
  • Court ruling comes amid rising tensions between Beijing and Canberra
Topic |   China-Australia relations
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 12:11pm, 13 Jun, 2020

