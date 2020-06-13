The Guangzhou Intermediate People’s Court identified the defendant only as an Australian citizen. Photo: 163.com
Australian drug smuggler sentenced to death in China
- Defendant has been in custody since 2013 after being caught trying to carry more than 7.5kg of methamphetamine out of the country, newspaper report says
- Court ruling comes amid rising tensions between Beijing and Canberra
