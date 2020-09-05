Passengers boarding flights from the US to China will have to have a negative coronavirus test submitted and reviewed by a Chinese embassy or consulate within three days of the flight. Photo: Reuters
China unveils tighter coronavirus testing rules for travellers from the US
- Passengers must have a nucleic acid test and submit the results for review to a Chinese embassy or consulate within three days of the flight
- Non-Chinese citizens must also present a health declaration to board
