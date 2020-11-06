The new import restrictions come as relations between China and Australia have sunk to the lowest point in decades. Photo: Reuters
China tells Australia to ‘reflect on its own deeds’ as it imposes new import bans
- Chinese importers advised to stop buying Australian barley, sugar, red wine, timber, coal, lobster, copper ore and copper concentrates
- Foreign ministry says moves are justified and blames Canberra for downward spiral in relations
Topic | Australia
The new import restrictions come as relations between China and Australia have sunk to the lowest point in decades. Photo: Reuters