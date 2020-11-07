A delivery courier rides a motorbike decorated with a portrait of US President Donald Trump and “Trump 2020” flags in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: AP
US presidential election: the view from the street in China
- A mix of interest around the country in the electoral race, from scorn to happiness to ambivalence
- Many residents do not expect that a new administration in the White House would make much difference in China-US ties
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
A delivery courier rides a motorbike decorated with a portrait of US President Donald Trump and “Trump 2020” flags in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: AP