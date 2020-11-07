A delivery courier rides a motorbike decorated with a portrait of US President Donald Trump and “Trump 2020” flags in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: AP A delivery courier rides a motorbike decorated with a portrait of US President Donald Trump and “Trump 2020” flags in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: AP
A delivery courier rides a motorbike decorated with a portrait of US President Donald Trump and “Trump 2020” flags in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

US presidential election: the view from the street in China

  • A mix of interest around the country in the electoral race, from scorn to happiness to ambivalence
  • Many residents do not expect that a new administration in the White House would make much difference in China-US ties

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Keegan ElmerEduardo BaptistaAlice YanPhoebe Zhang
Keegan Elmer , Eduardo Baptista , Alice Yan and Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 7:14am, 7 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A delivery courier rides a motorbike decorated with a portrait of US President Donald Trump and “Trump 2020” flags in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: AP A delivery courier rides a motorbike decorated with a portrait of US President Donald Trump and “Trump 2020” flags in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: AP
A delivery courier rides a motorbike decorated with a portrait of US President Donald Trump and “Trump 2020” flags in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE