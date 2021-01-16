Fiji’s Nazahat Shameen Khan has been elected president of the UN Human Rights Council. Photo: AFP
Chinese ambassador pledges support as Fiji’s candidate wins presidency of UN human rights council
- Nazahat Shameen Khan, a British-educated former high court judge, wins 29 votes in unprecedented ballot, beating challengers from Bahrain and Uzbekistan
- Chinese ambassador Chen Xu offers congratulations despite observers saying Beijing backed losing candidates
