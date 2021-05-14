US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a press conference with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Thursday that Washington would not desert Canberra. Photo: Reuters US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a press conference with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Thursday that Washington would not desert Canberra. Photo: Reuters
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a press conference with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Thursday that Washington would not desert Canberra. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

US will not desert Australia in dispute with China, Blinken says

  • Washington ‘will not leave Australia alone on the field … in the face of economic coercion’ from Beijing, US secretary of state says
  • Australia ‘won’t compromise on our national security or our sovereignty’ its foreign minister says

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Kristin HuangSu-Lin Tan
Kristin Huang  and Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 7:00pm, 14 May, 2021

