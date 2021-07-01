Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou returns to a court after a lunch break on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Meng Wanzhou extradition case: Canadian lawyer says ‘irrelevant’ HSBC documents must not be allowed as evidence
- The documents have no bearing on the extradition hearing and are instead a matter for Meng’s trial, government lawyer Robert Frater says
- Huawei executive’s lawyers say the documents undermine the US fraud case against her
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou returns to a court after a lunch break on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters