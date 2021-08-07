Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou leaving a court hearing during a lunch break in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou leaving a court hearing during a lunch break in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou leaving a court hearing during a lunch break in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
US improperly provided evidence to judge in Meng Wanzhou’s Canadian extradition case, lawyer claims

  • The original US record of the fraud case against Meng was ‘manifestly unreliable’, but an updated version sought to sidestep scrutiny, Frank Addario says
  • The Huawei executive says her rights were abused by American prosecutors, but a Canadian government lawyer representing the US says they acted ‘honourably’

Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 4:25am, 7 Aug, 2021

