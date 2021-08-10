Lawyers for Canada’s government previously called Donald Trump’s comments about Meng Wanzhou “moot”, because he is no longer in office. Photo: Getty Images via TNS Lawyers for Canada’s government previously called Donald Trump’s comments about Meng Wanzhou “moot”, because he is no longer in office. Photo: Getty Images via TNS
Donald Trump wanted ‘ransom’ for Meng Wanzhou, lawyer tells extradition case

  • The former US president’s attitude towards the Huawei executive was ‘the very definition of ransom’, says lawyer Richard Peck
  • Peck calls for Meng’s extradition case to be stayed, but Canadian government lawyers say nothing justifies such an ‘extraordinary remedy’

Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 4:30am, 10 Aug, 2021

