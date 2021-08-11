Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaving her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers exaggerated Trump’s remarks to get extradition request thrown out, court is told
- Canadian government lawyer Robert Frater says ‘no one has enjoyed a fairer hearing’ than the Huawei executive
- He says Meng’s lawyers resorted to a ‘conspiracy theory’ to support claims that she was the victim of an abuse of process
