Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, leaves her home in Vancouver to attend her extradition hearing at the Supreme Court of British Columbia on Wednesday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Meng Wanzhou’s dishonesty ‘abundantly clear’ and she should be taken into custody, Canadian government lawyers say

  • Canadian government lawyer Robert Frater said the US evidence against the Huawei executive established a prima facie case that she had defrauded HSBC
  • The marathon extradition case has entered the committal phase, the final courtroom process before a judge rules on her fate

Updated: 3:40am, 12 Aug, 2021

