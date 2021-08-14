Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaving her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Meng Wanzhou’s extradition lawyers call US fraud case implausible, unprecedented, fatally flawed, in final push for release
- The US case that the Huawei executive defrauded HSBC involved no deception, loss or risk, her lawyers said in their last arguments in her extradition fight
- Nothing Meng said in a PowerPoint presentation on Huawei’s Iran business was untrue nor did it put the bank in peril from US sanctions, said Eric Gottardi
