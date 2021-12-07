Tensions between China and India along their shared Himalayan border have yet to be resolved. Photo: AFP
Tensions between China and India along their shared Himalayan border have yet to be resolved. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China farewells Indian envoy with hopes for easing in border tensions

  • As Vikram Misri prepares to leave his Beijing posting, both sides agreed there was a ‘silver lining’ for bilateral ties
  • Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi warns against the two countries exhausting each other, as India takes first delivery of Russian missiles

Topic |   China-India relations
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo in Beijing

Updated: 12:01pm, 7 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Tensions between China and India along their shared Himalayan border have yet to be resolved. Photo: AFP
Tensions between China and India along their shared Himalayan border have yet to be resolved. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE