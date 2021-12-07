Tensions between China and India along their shared Himalayan border have yet to be resolved. Photo: AFP
China farewells Indian envoy with hopes for easing in border tensions
- As Vikram Misri prepares to leave his Beijing posting, both sides agreed there was a ‘silver lining’ for bilateral ties
- Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi warns against the two countries exhausting each other, as India takes first delivery of Russian missiles
Topic | China-India relations
Tensions between China and India along their shared Himalayan border have yet to be resolved. Photo: AFP