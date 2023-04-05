Indian troops in the Tawang sector, scene of a skirmish late last year, near the Line of Actual Control. Photo: AFP
China-India relations
China /  Diplomacy

China’s moves to assert control along disputed border risk further tensions with India

  • Plans to upgrade 2 frontier towns to city status are likely to lead to more investment in an area that includes territory claimed by both sides
  • The two sides have clashed over a ‘standardised’ place names in territory Beijing claims is part of Tibet but is held by India as the state of Arunachal Pradesh

Laura Zhou
Updated: 8:00pm, 5 Apr, 2023

