Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to sit down to talk on the sidelines of the Brics leaders’ summit in South Africa next week. Photo: Xinhua
China-India border dispute: rare 2-day talks fail to resolve deadlock before Xi-Modi meeting at Brics next week
- A joint statement from both sides after the 19th round of corps commander-level talks says two-day dialogue was ‘positive, constructive and in-depth’
- Analysts expect coming Brics and G20 leaders’ summits to be significant to relations between the two countries
