Shijian 20, China’s most advanced communication satellite, was launched in 2019. Photo: Weibo Shijian 20, China’s most advanced communication satellite, was launched in 2019. Photo: Weibo
Shijian 20, China’s most advanced communication satellite, was launched in 2019. Photo: Weibo
China /  Military

Chinese satellite hints at space warfare prowess by dodging US surveillance

  • Shijian 20, China’s most advanced communication satellite, was approached by US surveillance satellite but reportedly moved away at speed
  • Monitoring rivals’ satellites is needed to avoid collisions, but the US is also concerned about Chinese satellites’ potential warfare capabilities

Topic |   China's space programme
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 2:08am, 2 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Shijian 20, China’s most advanced communication satellite, was launched in 2019. Photo: Weibo Shijian 20, China’s most advanced communication satellite, was launched in 2019. Photo: Weibo
Shijian 20, China’s most advanced communication satellite, was launched in 2019. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE