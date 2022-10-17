Military band members stand at attention during the opening ceremony of the 20th national congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 16. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese military must move faster to become world-class fighting force, Xi Jinping tells party congress
- Xi’s work report to 20th party congress cites need to ‘win regional wars’, though speech at Great Hall of the People makes no mention of it
- Return of phrase is welcome sign that the PLA will focus on smaller-scale warfare, observer says
