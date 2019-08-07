Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese tycoon Li Jianhua and daughter Carol Li Xiaoqi are fighting over a Vancouver real estate fortune, including the two multimillion-dollar properties pictured in the background. Photos: Guangdong Weihua Corporation / Eastmoney user photo / Ian Young. Montage by SCMP
Money & Wealth

Chinese tycoon Li Jianhua fights daughter over Canada real estate fortune, in lawsuits depicting knife violence, fraud and corporate turmoil

  • The former Chinese politician denies ‘each and every allegation’ by daughter Carol Li Xiaoqi, in their battle over Vancouver assets worth millions
  • She says he brandished a knife in a confrontation over dying wife’s shares, while he says daughter fraudulently had him sign English documents he couldn’t read
Topic |   Vancouver
SCMP

Ian Young  

Nectar Gan  

Updated: 4:32am, 7 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese tycoon Li Jianhua and daughter Carol Li Xiaoqi are fighting over a Vancouver real estate fortune, including the two multimillion-dollar properties pictured in the background. Photos: Guangdong Weihua Corporation / Eastmoney user photo / Ian Young. Montage by SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.