Chinese tycoon Li Jianhua and daughter Carol Li Xiaoqi are fighting over a Vancouver real estate fortune, including the two multimillion-dollar properties pictured in the background. Photos: Guangdong Weihua Corporation / Eastmoney user photo / Ian Young. Montage by SCMP
Chinese tycoon Li Jianhua fights daughter over Canada real estate fortune, in lawsuits depicting knife violence, fraud and corporate turmoil
- The former Chinese politician denies ‘each and every allegation’ by daughter Carol Li Xiaoqi, in their battle over Vancouver assets worth millions
- She says he brandished a knife in a confrontation over dying wife’s shares, while he says daughter fraudulently had him sign English documents he couldn’t read
Topic | Vancouver
