China reshuffles propaganda, cyber administration chiefs

China is conducting a sweeping reshuffle of its propaganda and cyber administration officials, two separate sources in Beijing who were briefed about the changes have told the South China Morning Post.

Xu Lin, an ally of Chinese President Xi Jinping who is currently the head of China’s Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission, is expected to take charge of the State Council Information Office to manage the country’s image on the international stage, the sources said.

Zhuang Rongwen, who is a deputy head at the party’s central propaganda department, is likely to replace Xu at the cyberspace office, the agency in charge of China’s internet censorship.

Also an ally of Xi who had worked for the Chinese leader in Fujian, Zhuang was promoted just three months ago to become the chief of the State Administration of Press and Publication.

Liang Yanshun, a deputy secretary at the State Organs Work Committee of Chinese Communist Party Central Committee, may replace Zhuang at the press and publication unit, according to the sources, who declined to be named because the details of the personnel changes are confidential.

“If there’s no last-minute change, this new line-up will be announced soon,” one source said.

The source added that the reshuffle showed Xi’s intention to improve work on the propaganda and ideological fronts.

More to come...