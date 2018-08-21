China has officially appointed its former internet tsar Xu Lin, a trusted aide to Xi Jinping, as its new international propaganda chief.

The appointment confirms an earlier report by the South China Morning Post that Xu would take charge of the State Council Information Office, the government press office which doubles as the Communist Party’s international propaganda office.

The appointment is the latest move in a shake-up of China’s propaganda and internet leadership, as the country tries to improve its image abroad and push the party’s line at home.

Xu, 55, a former aide to Xi when the latter was the Shanghai party boss, had been the head of the Cyberspace Administration of China, the chief online watchdog and censor, since June 2016. He was replaced earlier this month by Zhuang Rongwen, 57, another former aide to Xi.

The changes are part of Beijing’s efforts to fix a propaganda and censorship system plagued by corruption scandals, including the downfall of Lu Wei, Xu’s predecessor at the CAC whom Beijing labelled “tyrannical” and “shameless”.

Lu has since been charged with taking “huge amount of bribes” and is awaiting trial.

Analysts have said that by installing trusted aides in the key posts, Xi was attempting to build a loyal and effective team to improve China’s image on the international stage, just as it is coming under greater scrutiny by governments ranging from the United States to Australia.